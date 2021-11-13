Chennai floods: This gritty 108 team waded through hip-deep water to shift 37 patients from GH

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For K Karthigaivalli, an emergency medical technician, the majority of Thursday was spent shifting postnatal mothers in 108 ambulances from the Government Chrompet Hospital to other hospitals in hip-deep water. To her, it was one of the unforgettable incidents she has faced in her profession so far.

When the 108 teams received the call from the hospital around 9 am, the water level was on the rise. “There was hip-level water. It was challenging for us as it was continuously raining. We mostly shifted postnatal mothers who underwent caesarean in the past two or three days. We got them down from high floors and shifted them to other government hospitals,” said Karthigaivalli.

Though this was the second time T Ramkumar, an 108 driver, worked during floods, he never has seen so much water before. So, ensuring that water did not enter the engine while not allowing the vehicle to turn off was the toughest part for him, he recalled. “I had to drive only in the first gear to make sure it didn’t turn off,” said S Sandheep Kumar, District Head 108, Tiruvallur, Chennai, GVK-EMRI. For Government Chrompet Hospital alone, 22 ambulances were deployed and 37 postnatal mothers were shifted, added Sandheep.

After shifting patients from the hospital, Karthigaivalli and her team rushed to attend other emergencies. “There was hip-deep water in Madipakkam as well. A 60-year-old patient fell and we had to shift him to the hospital,” she added.

On Thursday, the response time got delayed as the crew had to navigate through rains as well as waterlogged areas. Hence, the officials at 108 deployed a team of doctors, who talked to the patients and their attenders over the phone and guided them till the help arrived. The doctors made WhatsApp video calls as well as normal calls and kept guiding the patients, who remained stranded at home. The health advisory officer of 104 helpline and emergency response care physicians were also roped in for the service.

The 108 ambulance service team assisted 48 critical cases, including cardiac issues, fainting, breathing difficulty, dehydration, and lacerations requiring emergency management services. The crew, which worked in inundated areas, said saving so many lives in such situations gave them immense joy and satisfaction.