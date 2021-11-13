Flooding pushes biomedical waste, plastics to beaches

S V Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The estuarine areas on the Chennai coast became an eyesore on Friday morning with hundreds of tonnes of solid waste, plastics, biomedical waste, liquor bottles, and water hyacinth piled up on the beaches. The Kovalam, Adyar, and Cooum river bar mouths have flushed loads of ‘toxic’ waste into the sea in the last few days as the city continued to endure flooding in the aftermath of incessant rains. All the waterways are carrying copious amounts of floodwaters but the silted and choked river mouths, coupled with storm surge due to depression in the Bay of Bengal, pushed all the waste to the beaches.

NIE has visited Kovalam estuary, which is just adjacent to Tamil Nadu's first internationally certified Blue Flag Beach, which Chief Minister MK Stalin will be officially inaugurating shortly. The volume of waste and other pollutants found were unprecedented.

Blue flag beach personnel clearing waste.

The entire 1 km stretch of white sandy pristine beach from Kovalam estuary till the fisherman's cove, including Blue Flag Beach, was brushed green with heaps of water hyacinth and venomous sea snakes were found slithering along. Interestingly, thousands of capped cheap liquor bottles were littered on the beach, whose source needs to be investigated by the authorities.

A lifeguard working at the Kovalam Blue Flag Beach told TNIE two days back a bag full of biomedical waste, including used Covid testing kits, syringes etc, washed ashore. "Tourists coming here will be at risk, if the pollution coming from upstream is not checked."

Only a month back, Kovalam estuary reported mass fish kill due to increase in water pollution levels. Local fishermen attribute the crisis to choking of bar mouth and silt deposits in the backwaters. Desiappan, a fisherman from Kovalam village, told TNIE the permanent solution is to deploy a dredger and keep the mouth open round the year. "Out of 300 metres, only 50 metres is open. Without constant exchange of fresh water and sea water, the fish stock is depleting and the water quality is also poor as Buckingham canal brings untreated sewage and industrial effluent from upstream."

A start-up firm Freshfins workers engaging in clean-up.

Clean-up operation initiated

Acting swiftly, volunteers and officials from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Thiruporur town panchayat launched a massive clean-up operation. Hanif Mohammed, the owner of a start-up firm Freshfins and a professional angler, hired about 20 women from a nearby village for the clean-up. The women segregated plastic, glass bottles and transported them to a recycler. “We have collected two tractor loads of waste. Every year, we do this,” Mohammed said.

Maraimalai Nagar DEE D Vasudevan supervising the clean-up.



After TNIE shared the images and videos of pollution, TNPCB Chairman A Udhayan instructed local authorities to assist the clean-up drive. By evening 6 pm, most of the pollutants were removed and three earthmovers were deployed to widen the bar mouth for easy draining of floodwaters.