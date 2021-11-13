North Chennai thermal plant unit resumes production

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power generation at unit 1 of North Chennai Thermal Power Station-I, where operations were halted due to rains, was resumed on Friday. Unit 2 of NCTPS will soon start operating depending on the demand of the State, said Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji here on Friday.

Due to heavy rains on Thursday, the coal yard switchgear room and fuel oil pump house at unit 1 of NCTPS- I were inundated up to two feet. Besides, strong winds disrupted the unloading of coal from the ship. All these reasons led to suspending of power production at NCTPS-I, said an official statement.

After inspecting the power station, Senthil Balaji said due to the accumulation of branches of trees, shrubs, dirt, and leaves in the stormwater drains at a few places inside the power plant, inundation took place.

“Within 12 hours of shut down, we have drained the water and resumed power production at unit 1,” he added. Presently, power is being generated at unit 3 of North Chennai TPS- I, units 1 and 2 of North Chennai TPS-II, units 2, 3 and 5 of Thoothukudi TPS, unit 2, 3 and 4 of Mettur TPS-I, and unit 1 of Mettur TPS-II.