Once upon a time...now

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a world far removed from yesteryear moralities, when Brothers Grimm and Aesop can no longer keep up with present levels of access and ambition, the children step up to bridge the gap. Here, they offer our old fairy tales... but in avatars tailored to fit new- age sensibilities.

Sana Shrutika R, 10

Snowy and Doodly

Snowy and her stepmother Doodly lived in a suburban area. Snowy had a “Snow Touch” from her childhood — whatever she touches gets its own personal snowfall. She had to manage it with gloves. This irritated Doodly, as she had to keep cleaning forever. Doodly hated Snowy and tortured her. Snowy couldn’t tolerate it and ran out of the house.

Snowy wandered inside the forest and found a lovely cottage belonging to seven dwarfs. They were very friendly with her. Snowy helped with household chores and they stayed together. Doodly kept searching for Snowy and found her with seven dwarfs. She wanted to kill her because she thought Snowy is a threat to the world and it will become the Ice Age. So she disguised herself as a Queen and gifted an Apple iPhone to monitor Snowy.

Snowy used to pray to God to get rid of her “Snow Touch”. One day, a Unicorn appeared in front of her and asked her to uninstall the Monitor app on her iPhone as Doodly was watching her. She did it immediately and asked the Unicorn about her Snow Touch.

The Unicorn winked at her and gave Snowy’s name as a hint. Snowy and the seven dwarfs searched in Google for what’s in a name. Snowy jumped in joy when she saw “Your name defines you” in Google. She shouted, “Call me Sunshine, Sunshine.” The dwarfs started calling her Sunshine. She then tried testing her Snow Touch but in vain. On the eighth day, the most awaited miracle happened — whatever she touched remained still. Snowy was over the moon and shared her excitement with the seven dwarfs. They became very happy and hugged her saying, “You are our Sunshine”. Snowy reached out to Doodly through video call and showed her Sunshine magic. Doodly became very happy and showered her with love.

Nandita SV, 12

Hansel and Gretel with a sweet twist

Hansel and Gretel lived in a tiny hut, in the forest, with their woodcutter father. They were poor and it was hard to find work. One day, they heard their stepmom tell their dad to “drop them off in the forest”. They were disappointed but wanted the best for their dad. The next day, when he left them in the woods, they did not question him. Searching for a place to stay, the children came across a beautiful candy mansion. They sprinted towards the house and, without a second thought, started devouring it. They were munching and chewing until a surprised voice said, “Oh dear! You children shouldn’t be eating my candy house!” Hansel and Gretel looked up and noticed that the voice belonged to a middle-aged lady wearing a flowing, long dress.

“We are sorry. We were starving and did not think twice. Would you want us to help you rebuild your house?” “It’s alright, children. I am the Fairy Godmother and this is my house...or was,” she chuckled. “And, of course, I would love it if you could help me rebuild it.” Hearing their story, the Fairy Godmother let Hansel and Gretel stay with her. Together, they built an eco-friendly house in that place. They used non-toxic materials, and solar panels for electricity; the building also had a rainwater harvesting system and even a little bit of magic! Then, the Fairy Godmother told the kids about her ambition of starting a candy factory. The three of them got to work; they made healthier yet tasty goodies; and some magic. Sour candies from lemon and tree sap, pastries from wild berries and pudding from milk and honey! They became successful and started shipping worldwide. They used the profit to restore the forest. The children and the Fairy Godmother lived a lovely life.

Vasudha Nigam, 12

Jack and the smoking giant

Once upon a time, there was a boy named Jack. He and his mother were poor. His mother had told him to sell his cow and buy some food, but he bought some magical beans. His mother was angry that he had sold that cow for some silly beans. She threw them away in the garden.

The next day, when Jack woke up, he saw that a beanstalk had grown tall overnight outside in his garden. He started climbing it to find what was above it. When he reached the top, he saw a giant’s face. It was a lady; she was smoking continuously. At first, Jack was scared but then, he started talking to her; she did not reply, so he pulled out the cigarette from her mouth, but it would not get out. He then emptied the cigarette. Now, the giant started to talk.

She said, “Thank you, dear child! I was cursed to smoke all my life, but you have freed me from that curse. What can I do for you?” Jack explained how his mother and he were poor, and he had sold his cow for the magical beans. The giant said, “I am giving you gold, take this and buy two more cows and sell milk to earn money but on one condition — you have to come up with your mother to meet me every day.” After that, Jack, his mother, and the giant lived happily.

Kavin Premkumar, 10

Hansel and Gretel in space

Hansel and Gretel were living in a space hut on planet VIRUDLE-S14YMZ2278. The family was low on food, and the mother thought to herself, “Hansel and Gretel eat too much. What if we send them out of the hut?”

So, mother constantly brought out the kids to the Martian Forest but, almost every time, Hansel and Gretel got back home using a space trail. But, on one of these trips, Hansel and Gretel made the mistake of using a stardust trail, which got blown away by the solar wind, and they got lost in the forest.

They soon came across a candy house! As they started eating, an alien appeared! “COME INSIDE!” it said. Soon after entering the house, the alien trapped Hansel and commanded Gretel make Hansel fat; so that he can have a big fat meal.

A few weeks later, when there was no progress in Hansel’s size, the alien grew impatient and told Gretel to turn on the forced-air oven so he could cook Hansel. When the alien tried to show Gretel how to use the oven, Gretel realised, “NOW’S MY CHANCE!”. She pushed the alien into the oven and electrocuted it. Gretel freed Hansel and they both stuffed their pockets with gems and space crystals found in the candy hut. They also took the UPS (universal positioning system) from the alien and found their way back to the hut. In the end, it was a win-win!

Ahana Berkin, 8

The Princess Tribe

Once upon a time, there was a group of girls living in Princeville. They were Riding Hood, Cinderella, Snow White and Belle. Riding Hood was a fitness freak. Snow White, thought that beauty was superficial. Cinderella was obsessed with cleanliness and Belle was a bookworm. One day, Walt Disney invited them to act in a film.

Just then, the Coronavirus gripped the world. Five years later, they were all famous. Riding Hood loved method acting and became an action star. Snow White became a glamorous actress and always played the princess. Cinderella loved cleaning the movie set. Belle was a communicator and wrote comedy scripts.

Eventually, they all made it to the Instagram Awards. Snow White threw a fun party to celebrate. She showed them all the latest cosmetic purchases. At the party, she found that her cosmetics were going missing. Turned out Cinderella loved not to just clean up, but also clean out the place. She was stealing all the cosmetics. Not only this, Cinderella was actually an old witch using Rapunzel’s magic flower to look young forever. She was arrested on charges of theft and impersonation. Finally, Snow White, Riding Hood and Belle supported each other and stayed the best of friends.

(Compiled by Kannalmozhi Kabilan and Vaishali VIjaykumar)