Chennai Corporation begins drive to fix roads post rains

“Close to 10,000 spots across the city have been identified and about 4,000 road damages have been reported in north Chennai zones,” said a Corporation official.

Published: 14th November 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Following heavy rains, workers repairing parts of Poonamallee High Road near Periyamet | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has fixed roads at 1,400 spots in the city that were damaged due to the recent rains, officials said. On Friday alone, works were done at 70 spots and the drive would continue till the month-end, they added.

“Close to 10,000 spots across the city have been identified and about 4,000 road damages have been reported in north Chennai zones,” said a Corporation official. The civic body began the drive to fill potholes after the accident involving a techie on Anna Salai recently. However, the drive did not pick up speed due to the non-stop rains.

On Friday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi issued instructions to all the officials to fix damaged roads using wet mix and macadam. Officials said assistant engineers for each zone have been instructed to monitor the works. Some of the major roads that were damaged due to the recent rains include the Jawaharlal Nehru High Road opposite VR Mall, the 13th Main Road in Shanthi Colony, the Basin Bridge Road at Pulianthope in North Chennai and the Korattur Road. 

While officials hope the wet mix would dry up under sunlight, predictions of moderate showers in the city raise concerns. “It would take several hours for the wet mix to dry up. It shouldn’t rain,” said the official.
In the first week of November, the civic body had sanctioned Rs 10 lakh across 15 zones to fill craters and potholes.

