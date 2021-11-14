STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for cheating friend of Rs 5.9 crore

A 38-year-old man who made a friend invest in his quartz company and cheated him to the tune of Rs 5.9 crore was arrested by the Central Crime Branch.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old man who made a friend invest in his quartz company and cheated him to the tune of Rs 5.9 crore was arrested by the Central Crime Branch. The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested the accused identified as R Paneerselvam, from Kaladipet in Thiruvotriyur. He has been running a quartz export company and doing quarrying business. 

In 2019, he approached the complainant Mohammed Arshad (51) of Nungambakkam and claimed that he had purchase orders for `16 crore to export quartz stones. “He requested Arshad to invest in his business and promised he would return the money along with profits within a year. Arshad gave Rs 5.9 crore in instalments to him. Even after a year passed, Panneerselvam failed to keep his promise. Hence, Arshad lodged a complaint with the grievance redressal camp held by the  Commissioner of Police last year,” said a police officer.

The officers of EDF took up the matter for investigation and verified the documents such as shipment copy and sales contract. Those documents were found to be forged. Panneerselvam was remanded to judicial custody after being produced in a court. 

