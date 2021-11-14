STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man murders sister and makes it look like accident, arrested

A 45-year-old man who allegedly murdered his sister and enacted an accident drama was arrested by the police on Saturday.

Published: 14th November 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man who allegedly murdered his sister and enacted an accident drama was arrested by the police on Saturday. Police said Chellammal (58), a resident of Acharapakkam, was found dead on November 2. During enquiry, police found that Chellammal and her brother Subramaniam had a fight and he hit her with an iron rod. But he told police that she slipped and fell. 

