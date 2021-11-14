Oil Mill Road: It’s back to square one for residents

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After TNIE highlighted the increasing number of accidents due to the poor condition of Oil Mill Road at Ayyappanthangal in 2020, the government took up road-relaying works. However, after the recent rains, the situation is back to square one.

Though situated in close proximity to the city, the residents of Ayyappanthangal town panchayat near Porur are still suffering due to lack of proper roads, stormwater drains and adequate supply of drinking water. The Oil Mill Road was relaid in two phases — in 2019 and 2020. “The Oil Mill Road which is one of the arterial roads in the area is in very poor condition. It was laid only a year back but is already coming off, and deep potholes are seen,” rued Senthil Kumar, a resident.

The road was laid in 2019. While there was only a mud path before, now it has become more deadly with pits and craters and layers of asphalt washed away. “Today, escaping without punctured tires is rare. The potholes contribute to water stagnation and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Recent rains made commute almost impossible,” said R Kalpana, another resident. “Whenever it rains, those on bikes skid and fall due to the slush,” she said. The Oil Mill Road connects Noombal, Thundalam, Chettiyar Agaram, Vanagaram and Thiruverkadu.

Another issue is stormwater drains. “They look more like sewage canals. All the petty shops nearby dispose of their waste near the drain blocking the stormwater path. We have asked officials to clear it. Encroachments near the drain also have to be cleared,” said PB Sekharan, another resident, adding the underground drainage system too is not functional, despite repeated appeals.

Lakes too have been encroached upon and officials are yet to act on it. An official from Ayyappanthangal town panchayat said that they would inspect the area to relay the roads once rains subside.