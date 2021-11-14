STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth drowns after slipping into well filled with rainwater

A 19-year-old, who was grazing cattle on an empty field in Chengalpattu district, died after he allegedly fell into a well filled with rainwater on Friday evening.

Published: 14th November 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

(Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old, who was grazing cattle on an empty field in Chengalpattu district, died after he allegedly fell into a well filled with rainwater on Friday evening. According to police, the deceased was identified as V Santhosh Kumar from Nallur village in Thirukazhukundram. Santhosh Kumar had finished a Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course and was working as a farmer.

“Santhosh was grazing his cows on an empty land near his village. The entire field was filled with ankle-deep water. As he followed his cattle, Santhosh failed to notice a huge well which was covered in rainwater,” said a police officer. Others grazing their cattle nearby tried to save him but in vain. The fire personnel were informed and they fished out his body. 

Elderly man rescued
A 61-year-old man, who was about to drown in a canal, was rescued by the police on Friday evening. The man was identified as Karuppaiah from PV Colony in Vyasarpadi. He left his house on Friday to visit a hospital. 

When Karuppaiah crossed the Ambedkar High Road in Pulianthope, Karuppaiah slipped and fell into a canal where water was gushing. Passersby alerted head constable Kumaresan, who was nearby, and the police rescued him from the canal. Karuppaiah was sent to the Government Stanley hospital.

