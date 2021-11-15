Mega Covid vaccination camp held, 16 lakh jabbed in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State vaccinated 16.32 lakh people against Covid-19 in the eighth mega vaccination camp on Sunday. According to the Health Department data, the State vaccinated a total of 16,32,498 people, of which 5,44,809 people took their first dose and 10,87,689 people their second dose.

The State conducted around 50,000 camps. In the first vaccination camp, the State vaccinated 28.91 lakh people, in the second 16.43 lakh people, in the third 25.04 lakh people, fourth 17.04 lakh people, fifth 22.85 lakh, and sixth and seventh 23.27 lakh and 17.20 lakh people, respectively.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said because of rains, the response was dull at most of the camps. But still, the Health Department staff are visiting houses for vaccinating the people. Over 75 lakh people are due for the second dose. In the last three days, works to vaccinate over three lakh people at their doorsteps are going on.