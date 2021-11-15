STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Report on crop loss in delta districts likely today: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

It will also decide whether to request for Centre’s assistance in providing relief to the farmers. 

Published: 15th November 2021

DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that a minister’s team, led by Co-operative Minister I Periyasamy, has been assessing the crop loss in the delta districts and is expected to submit a report by Monday. Based on the report, the government will take appropriate action. It will also decide whether to request for Centre’s assistance in providing relief to the farmers. 

Chief Minister MK Stalin distributes flood
relief materials to people at Chetpet in Chennai
on Sunday | R Satish Babu

Stalin addressed reporters after visiting various rain-affected areas in Villivakkam, Egmore, and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar Assembly constituencies and his home turf Kolaththur Assembly constituency. He also distributed relief packets containing rice, milk, bread, biscuits, drinking water, blankets, and traditional mats to the affected people and  inaugurated special monsoon medical camps at the Nehru Mandapam area. Later, the Chief Minister visited the Peravallur area and scrutinised the initiatives taken to drain floodwater. 

Responding to the charges of the opposition, Stalin said that he doesn’t care about their charges as he has taken all necessary steps. He made it clear that (an inquiry) commission would be established after the rainy season ends to inquire about the irregularities (of the erstwhile AIADMK government) and culprits will be punished after finding their wrongdoings. He would visit the rain-devastated Kanniyakumari district on Monday, the chief minister added.

