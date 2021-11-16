STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-Madras relaunches MS course for entrepreneurs

In the programme, selected scholars will work with faculty on ‘commercialisable ideas.’

Published: 16th November 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) is re-launching the MS in Entrepreneurship programme. The MS (Entrepreneurship) research programme has been offered since 1982-83 by the Department of Management Studies, IIT-M. It has emerged as a benchmark among all entrepreneurship-focused institutional programmes. However, the course is now being re-launched as a separate course.

In the programme, selected scholars will work with faculty on ‘commercialisable ideas.’ They will be guided on how to discover entrepreneurial opportunities and formally establish their start-ups via an effective combination of taught courses, intense research supported by astute supervision and mentorship by highly accomplished entrepreneurs and others of the start-up ecosystem. This programme is open to students across India with undergraduate or postgraduate degrees. The last date to apply is 30th November 2021.

