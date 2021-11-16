Korean Consulate announces winners of K-Pop Competition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Consulate General of Republic of Korea in Chennai had organised its ‘Korean Night’ finale as part of its ‘Korean Cultural Week: Celebrations of Korean Arts’ on November 13. Passionate K-Pop fans and Indian regional fan clubs from different states unleashed their vocal and dancing talent at the ‘2021 South India Online K-Pop Contest.

The three winners in the dance category were Maria Mize, bagging the first place followed by Arshitha and LDC dance group. In the vocal category, Gauri Girish Nair won the first place, Anunyaa and Aishwaria bagged the second, closely followed by Oorja Saxena.

The winners received latest electronic gadgets as prize. This year, due to the lingering pandemic, the events were conducted online. Around 50 distinguished guests were invited for the event’s launch last month including the top government officials, major Korean companies such as Kia Motors, Samsung, LG, Mando Hella, Eland, Krafton, and representatives of the community.

The Consulate will host a Korean Film Festival in December 2021 and hopes that the weekend programmes like K-Pop singing, dancing, music tutorials, K-Food and culinary arts will showcase an amalgamation of the Korean Culture further in South India and India. Watch the contest at The K-Wave India YouTube channel.