Man arrested for hoax bomb threat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man who allegedly made a hoax bomb threat to actor Vijay’s house was arrested by the city police. According to the police, the man was identified as S Bhuvaneshwaran, from Marakkanam in Villupuram district.

Police said he called the master control room in the State police headquarters in the wee hours on Monday, saying he placed a bomb at Vijay’s house in Chennai. A bomb squad and a dog team were rushed to the spot in Neelankarai and the threat was found to be a hoax.

Based on a complaint from the actor’s manager, a case was registered and the police team traced the mobile to Marakkanam and nabbed Bhuvaneshwaran. Police said Bhuvaneshwaran had made such calls earlier too, threatening to bomb the houses of actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, and Ajith Kumar, and Chief Minister MK Stalin.