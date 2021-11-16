STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Man arrested for hoax bomb threat

According to the police, the man was identified as S Bhuvaneshwaran, from Marakkanam in Villupuram district.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man who allegedly made a hoax bomb threat to actor Vijay’s house was arrested by the city police. According to the police, the man was identified as S Bhuvaneshwaran, from Marakkanam in Villupuram district.

Police said he called the master control room in the State police headquarters in the wee hours on Monday, saying he placed a bomb at Vijay’s house in Chennai. A bomb squad and a dog team were rushed to the spot in Neelankarai and the threat was found to be a hoax. 

Based on a complaint from the actor’s manager, a case was registered and the police team traced the mobile to Marakkanam and nabbed Bhuvaneshwaran. Police said Bhuvaneshwaran had made such calls earlier too, threatening to bomb the houses of actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, and Ajith Kumar, and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bomb threat
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp