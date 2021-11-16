STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Retd electricity dept staff electrocuted to death

A retired staff of the electricity department was electrocuted to death in Chengalpattu district after he tried to rectify the electric line in front of his house.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A retired staff of the electricity department was electrocuted to death in Chengalpattu district after he tried to rectify the electric line in front of his house. Police said the deceased, Pazhani (64) from Kavanur village in Uthiramerur, worked as a lineman in the TN Electricity Board and retired four years ago. 

After incessant rains, there was no power in his house. “On Monday,  he attempted to check the electric line in front of his house for faults. The power supply came back as he was checking the line and he was electrocuted,” said a police officer. The Uthiramerur police registered a case and sent his body to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for autopsy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp