Retd electricity dept staff electrocuted to death

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A retired staff of the electricity department was electrocuted to death in Chengalpattu district after he tried to rectify the electric line in front of his house. Police said the deceased, Pazhani (64) from Kavanur village in Uthiramerur, worked as a lineman in the TN Electricity Board and retired four years ago.

After incessant rains, there was no power in his house. “On Monday, he attempted to check the electric line in front of his house for faults. The power supply came back as he was checking the line and he was electrocuted,” said a police officer. The Uthiramerur police registered a case and sent his body to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for autopsy.