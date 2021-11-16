STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman strangled to death; husband, three children missing

Published: 16th November 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman was allegedly strangled to death with her mangalsutra in Poonamallee on Sunday. Police suspect her husband might have murdered her since their children and the man are missing. 

According to police, the deceased was identified as Nandini (27). Her husband Anandraj was a van driver from Panruti. The couple moved to the rented house on East Car street in Poonamallee 10 days ago with their three children. 

Nandini’s sister Pavithra, who stays on the ground floor of the same building, found Nandini’s house locked till late afternoon on Sunday and alerted Poonamallee police station. A team of personnel rushed to the spot and broke open the door. They were shocked to find Nandini dead, with her neck strangled with her mangalsutra. Her body was sent to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

Since Anandraj and the children are missing, police registered a case of suspicious death and launched a hunt for Anandraj. Police suspect Anandraj could have murdered his wife and escaped with the children. 

