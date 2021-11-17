STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors advised to cut down on C-Section deliveries 

Doctors in private hospitals have been advised not to give in to pregnant women and their families, who wish to go for Caesarean sections, as preponed deliveries are risky for the babies. 

Pregnant women

Representational Image

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors in private hospitals have been advised not to give in to pregnant women and their families, who wish to go for Caesarean sections, as preponed deliveries are risky for the babies.  Speaking at the Government Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG), Egmore, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said he was worried that many women were going for the Caesarean section to give birth on their loved ones or favourite actors’ birthdays, death anniversaries, or other auspicious days. Hence, he instructed the Health Department officials to conduct counselling for the mothers and their families against the practice. He expressed happiness that many hospitals were doing it. 

Soon, the Health Department will write a letter to all the hospitals instructing them to bring down Caesarean deliveries to 20 per cent, Subramanian added. In government hospitals, steps will be taken to bring down C-Sections from 40 per cent to 20 per cent and in private hospitals from 60 per cent to 20 per cent. In developed countries, only for 20 per cent of deliveries, Caesarean sections are conducted, he said. 

The minister said in government hospitals, only 40 to 45 per cent of deliveries are Caesarean but in private hospitals, which have better infrastructure than the government institutions, 55 to 60 per cent of deliveries are Caesarean. Some private hospitals are doing it for making a profit, he alleged. “Medical professionals should not see health care as a business, it is a service offered to people,” Subramanian said. 

Meanwhile, he said the government hospitals are being upgraded and Chief Minister MK Stalin would soon inaugurate Comprehensive Emergency and New Born Care (CEmONC) Centre each at Pollachi, Kanniyakumari, and Karaikudi districts. Subramanian was speaking at an event organised to appreciate the doctors and other staff for conducting 68 deliveries in 24 hours recently at the hospital. Among them, 60 per cent were normal deliveries and 40 per cent were Caesarean.

