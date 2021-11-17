Man arrested for attacking wife
CHENNAI: The Royala Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly attacking his estranged wife with a knife. The police recovered a small knife from the suspect, G Soundar (26). The victim, Satya (23), was admitted to a hospital. According to police, Soundar of Kalakurichi went to Satya’s house in Ramapuram on Saturday, and after an argument broke out, attacked her with a knife and fled.