Man arrested for attacking wife

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Royala Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly attacking his estranged wife with a knife. The police recovered a small knife from the suspect, G Soundar (26). The victim, Satya (23), was admitted to a hospital. According to police, Soundar of Kalakurichi went to Satya’s house in Ramapuram on Saturday, and after an argument broke out, attacked her with a knife and fled.