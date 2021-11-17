STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now on, semester exams to be conducted offline

Officials say the decision has been taken for students’ welfare

Students appearing for PGCET exam at Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam in Tirupati on Sunday.

Representational image (Madhav, EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department on Tuesday issued a Government Order (G.O.) directing all higher educational institutes in the State to conduct all semester examinations in physical mode from now on.

The G.O. said all higher educational institutions under the aegis of the department should conduct all examinations in “offline mode” only since the active Covid-19 cases have declined in the State. The offline examinations may be conducted by following the standard operating procedures and guidelines of Covid safety protocol.

Officials of the Higher Education Department said the decision to conduct physical (offline) examinations has been taken for the well-being of the students. “The online mode of examination is doing no good to the students. It hardly has any value as students mostly copy and write the answers, which is not better for their future,” said a senior official of the department.

Teachers of government colleges supported the decision, terming it necessary. TN Government College Teachers Association president T Veeramani said, “Due to online mode of education and exam, the students are suffering from learning loss. They are losing their ability to write long answers and some are even struggling to read properly. It is vital to return back to the physical mode of examination to ensure our students are gaining knowledge.”

Some teachers are skeptical as the government colleges do not have the infrastructure to follow social distancing norms. “Many government colleges are still functioning at Covid-19 centre due to which we may face a shortage of classrooms to follow Covid-19 protocol,” said a teacher of a government college. However, officials said the department has extended the duration of conducting the tests to help colleges conduct them in a staggered manner.

Meanwhile, urging the government to conduct the upcoming semester examination only in online mode, over 300 students from various colleges in Tiruchy, Perambalur, and Pudukkottai staged protests on Tuesday.  

