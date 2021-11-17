STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Painting strokes of change

Published: 17th November 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Udhayanidhi Stalin interacting with patients at the Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust hospital | R Satish Babu

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: 15 months ago, two Chennai-based teenagers set out to bring forth a change with their unique not-for-profit organisation. With their art gallery, Ilo By Vane (ilobyvane.com), Vaishnavi Girish Ramdas and Neharika Kishore promote and present the artwork and photography by children and students up to the age of 21. All profits earned from the sales since their inception is donated to charities, one of them being Ray of Light Foundation, spearheaded by Dr Priya Ramachandran of Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital. 

On Monday, commemorating the occasion of Children’s Day, youth wing secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Udhayanidhi Stalin recognised the effort made by both these organisations by visiting the hospital grounds and meeting patients at treatment wards and waiting rooms. “(I am) so amazed and impressed by the work being done here at Ray of Light; and by everyone who is supporting this cause, you can be assured that my support will be there,” he said, offering them words of encouragement and wishing them well. Ray of Light Foundation, with the help of benefactors and the hospital, aids children with cancer from an underprivileged background to get the best treatment possible. At the visit, Udhayanidhi — accompanied by Dayanidhi Maran (MP) and Dr Ezhilan (MLA) — was further informed of the process and infrastructure of the Foundation.

Following this, he provided gifts to several children present at the premises and interacted with Vaishnavi and Neharika, regarding their art, contribution and commitment to community causes. Despite being in the crucial class 10 last year, the two have managed to get 51 artists on board (largely from Chennai, but some from beyond as well) for their endeavour who have graciously donated their artwork, expecting no profits in return. “Vaishnavi is also a national-level pistol shooter and Neha, a classical dancer. With all of this, they also handle the gallery. It’s not about turning it into a business. It’s not the next big thing but it’s a very big little thing,” said Kishore Manohar, Neharika’s father. 

The duo has been supportive of the Foundation since the inception of the gallery and has raised Rs 50,000 for the same. Along with Jagdish Jain, a patron of Ilo By Vane, they donated Rs 1.5 lakh to the Ray of Light Foundation. As a parting gift, the teenagers also presented Udhayanidhi and Dr Priya each with artworks created by artists featured in their gallery. 

