The diabetic double whammy

Published: 17th November 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Vivekanandan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The liver is one of the most important organs performing over 500 different types of functions. One of these is to regulate blood glucose levels. A healthy liver helps keep blood glucose within the ‘normal range’ and protects against extreme fluctuations (high and low blood sugar), both of which can be dangerous for the body.

The liver both stores and manufactures glucose depending upon the body’s need that is primarily signalled by the insulin and glucagon hormones. During a meal, the liver will store sugar (glucose), as glycogen for when the body needs it. During a fasting state (sleep/in-between meals), the liver converts the stored glycogen to glucose (Glycogenolysis). It can also manufacture glucose from waste products and fat by-products (gluconeogenesis)

Fatty liver disease & type 2 diabetes: The connection
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the generic term used to describe conditions that cause fat to build up within the liver. Diabetes does not cause fatty liver disease. Instead, it is a risk factor for the development of this condition. People with diabetes also have obesity and insulin resistance, which can predispose them to fatty liver disease. This condition occurs in at least 50 per cent of people with type 2 diabetes and close to half of those with type 1 diabetes. It is not linked to alcohol consumption.

How serious is NAFLD?
For most people, having small amounts of fat in the liver cells usually causes no problems. But for others, it can lead to harmful inflammation to the liver cells that creates scar tissue over a period of time leading to liver failure/cancer. NAFLD, in particular, increases the risk of cardiovascular issues such as heart attack and  stroke, which makes it particularly dangerous for people with type 2 diabetes who already have a greater risk of cardiovascular disease. 

What are the stages? 
NAFLD can be broken down into four different stages. 
Stage 1: Steatosis (simple fatty liver). Steatosis is where there is excess fat in the liver. The patient has neither symptoms nor any alteration in his blood tests. As a result, fatty liver disease is often not picked up until a later stage.
Stage 2: Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This  occurs if the liver becomes damaged causing it to become inflamed. Very rarely they complain of symptoms such as a pain in the top right of the abdomen. But more importantly, blood tests reveal an alteration in the liver function tests.
Stage 3: Fibrosis. This is when fibrous scar tissue develops within the liver. The liver may still be able to function normally with fibrosis but its ability to function will decline if fibrosis continues to develop.
Stage 4: Cirrhosis. Cirrhosis happens when normal liver tissues are replaced by scar tissue to the extent that the structure and function of the liver is affected and can lead to liver failure. About 20-30 per cent of patients with NASH develop cirrhosis over 10-15 year period.
Is NAFLD reversible? 
Only a minority of people with fatty liver disease develop NASH (stage 2) and a small proportion of these then proceed to cirrhosis. If identified early and treated appropriately, the later stages of NAFLD are preventable and reversible.

Does having liver disease increase risk of developing diabetes? 
People who have NAFLD have a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. One of the liver’s major job is blood sugar regulation. But fat in the liver makes the organ less responsive to insulin thereby leading to diabetes.

What are the symptoms of NAFLD? 
Usually, there are no symptoms until stage 2. If NASH occurs, a nagging pain in the abdomen may be felt. If NAFLD develops to cirrhosis, symptoms may appear such as:

  • Leg swelling
  • Abdominal swelling
  • Jaundice 
  • Weakness and lethargy
  • Altered sleep pattern.
  • Nausea 

How is NAFLD diagnosed? 
A simple ultrasound of the liver can reveal fatty liver disease. A blood test might be able to tell us if this has progressed to stage 2 (NASH). When the liver has gone into a fibrotic stage,u the blood test may be normal but a fibroscan might be able to tell us the degree of fibrosis (stiffness) in the liver. An ultrasonography or CT scan might be able to tell if the liver has become shrunken (cirrhosis).

How is it treated? 
Usually, weight loss through diet and exercise can reduce the amount of fat in the liver. There are no drugs to prevent or treat fatty liver disease.
Treatment of associated conditions, especially cardiovascular disease, may require lifestyle modifications. This can include stopping smoking, keeping weight down, indulging in  regular physical activity and eating a healthy balanced diet that would be less of carbohydrates, more of protein and fat in moderation.

How to prevent NAFLD? 
Lowering the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is mainly a matter of lifestyle modification. This also helps to lower the risk of cardiovascular problems. The following are tips in general to maintain good liver health.

  • Maintain a healthy weight
  • Manage blood sugar
  • Eat a well-balanced diet
  • Exercise regularly
  • Control blood pressure
  • Limit alcohol intake

(The writer is a liver transplant surgeon and managing trustee at Chennai Liver Foundation. For details, mail: info@chennailiverfoundation.org)
 

