STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three arrested on assault charges

The MKB Nagar police arrested three people, including two minors, for allegedly attacking a man at Vyasarpadi on Sunday.

Published: 17th November 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MKB Nagar police arrested three people, including two minors, for allegedly attacking a man at Vyasarpadi on Sunday. The minors were sent to a government observation home in Kilpauk, while the third person was sent to the Puzhal jail on Monday.

According to police, the suspect, Rasool Khan, and the minors were drunk and demanded money from the victim, Viji (33), for liquor. When Viji, who was returning from work, refused, the trio attacked him. Viji then lodged a complaint, after which the police arrested them. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp