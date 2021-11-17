Three arrested on assault charges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MKB Nagar police arrested three people, including two minors, for allegedly attacking a man at Vyasarpadi on Sunday. The minors were sent to a government observation home in Kilpauk, while the third person was sent to the Puzhal jail on Monday.

According to police, the suspect, Rasool Khan, and the minors were drunk and demanded money from the victim, Viji (33), for liquor. When Viji, who was returning from work, refused, the trio attacked him. Viji then lodged a complaint, after which the police arrested them.