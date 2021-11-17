STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three on the run after robbery

A man was allegedly robbed by a person who got on his bike on the pretence of taking a lift on Monday evening.

Published: 17th November 2021 06:43 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man was allegedly robbed by a person who got on his bike on the pretence of taking a lift on Monday evening. The Avadi police are on the lookout for three people, who were allegedly involved. Police said the victim, Ajith Kumar (24), a resident of Kundrathur, was robbed of his mobile phone, ring, and Rs 12,000 through Google Pay.

The victim was allegedly heading towards Poonamallee on his motorbike to visit his friend, when at Ayalcheri, a man asked him for a lift and got on the bike. After some time, two people on another bike intercepted them. The person sitting behind Ajith joined the two, threatened him with a knife, and robbed him. 

