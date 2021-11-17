Twists, turns and tell-tale age

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: My life has started late; I started enjoying my life only after 60,” confesses R Krishnamoorthi, a lawyer who retired from government service and started his own practice six years ago. And merriment came in the unlikeliest form — parkour. For the past three years, Krishnamoorthi has taken to surprising visitors of Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore and many an unsuspecting social media surfer with his deft moves, athleticism and agility. All it took was his son’s serendipitous interest in the activity and a little encouragement; life has not been the same since.

“My younger son has been doing parkour since 2013; he introduced me to it in 2016,” begins Krishnamoorthi. This parkour journey started off with quite some hesitation, he says, and also pauses to mention that his son moved on to dancing and acting, before moving to Assam to do social work. “I’m 60 plus, can I do it? was my question. He suggested that I give it a try and do as much as I can,” he recounts.

For all his modesty, there’s much that Krishnamoorthi has learnt to manoeuver over the past few years. Stroll into Nageswara Rao Park early in the morning and you’ll see him practising jumps and skips — over the rail, into the bench, from stool to stool. You might catch him at the Marina Beach too, working around the ornamental domes near Gandhi Statue. In parkour talk, that would be safety vaults, tuck jumps, turn vaults and more. “I do almost everything that others in the group do. But maybe I picked it up slowly. If they are doing it 50 times, I’m at least doing it 20 times,” shares the active member of Chennai Parkour. It was the lazy vault, where you jump over a fence/obstacle with just one hand over it for support, that particularly tested his strengths. Now, he performs it with ease. Mastering that has been quite the journey, it seems.

The agility he’s gained with this activity translates to every other aspect of life, he says. Walking up six flights of stairs has been a breeze since. Like any exercise, it has done much to enhance his mental well-being, and keep him all the more alert and invigorated. His yoga, too, has gotten better over the years. Parkour has also given him much confidence, in body and mind, he reveals. “Anything that I used to do, now I do it with a little more confidence. It helps you in day to day life, with your small struggles. Like, for example, if there’s an accident, it’ll help you stay safe. These are certain things they teach you; about what you have to do immediately — how to use your instincts well and jump/roll out of harm’s way,” he says.

But all this goodness has not been without some censure from random strangers. “At Nageswara Rao Park, people in the age group of 60 go for a round of walk and then sit and talk. They used to ask me why I’m doing all this, inviting injuries. The park has a lot of other activities too — Silambattam, boxing, etc. Those students would stop by to ask how old I am and how I’m coping with it,” he says. It is his family’s support — particularly his wife’s encouragement — that has him keeping at it. So much so that he’s returned to the sport after taking a break for a surgery earlier this year.

Despite his late start, and the general wisdom of age being no bar, Krishnamoorthi suggests that starting young always has its merits. “I see young children — girls of 5-6 years — coming to Nageswara Rao Park to train. It’s always better to start early. That’s what I advise other people,” he admits.

For what it’s worth, Krishnamoorthi is determined to make his late start count. Having spent all his life in the pursuit of education, holding down a good job, and providing for the family, there’s much rest and recreation that was lost to him. And what better time to play catch than now, when he’s 66 years old and at the prime of his parkour years. He’s trained his eye on Kalari next. Again, inspired by his younger son who has been taking an online course on it. This curiosity might see him moving to Auroville and putting his parkour skills to even better use. But, as parting sentiments, he offers that parkour is for everybody, in whatever capacity they can manage. If his story is anything to go by, we agree.

