Doing it the Dakhini way

Vaishali Vijaykumar

Express News Service

CHENNAI: "Miii two hours ich hotai tumey kaam bolko” (It’s been two hours since I assigned you some work and you haven’t completed it yet), screams Zoha Sanofer, in her 15-second reel, as she mimics her mother in her mother tongue Dakhini. This is just one of the many entertaining reels you find as you scroll down her official Instagram page.

This June, the city-based content creator started uploading videos with the sole intention to spread awareness about the language that’s almost extinct. Now, with over 50k followers, she’s glad that the message is being conveyed to people without any language barriers. “Whether or not people speak Dakhini, they expect a reel from me every day at 7 pm. The content is inspired by everyday happenings at home; mostly conversations between mom and me, and how she would react at different scenarios. I’ve had friends reaching out to me saying how much they resonate with the content and that makes me happy,” she rejoices.

Zoha’s videos are on daily

happenings at her home

Dakhini is a mix of Persian, Old Urdu (Dehlavi), Kannada, Marathi and Telugu languages. Currently, it is widely spoken across urban and rural areas of states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Zoha also wants to bust the myths around the language. “Dakhini (or Deccani) is usually mistaken to be a ‘dialect’ of Urdu, especially among northern Urdu speakers. It has its influences from other languages but it’s spoken as a separate language. I’ve had 85-year-olds and mothers of friends messaging me saying my videos remind them of their childhood days,” she shares.

In a way, Zoha is grateful that a handful of rappers, YouTubers and Instagrammers are taking the language to the mainstream. While the language itself is evolving, it has lost most part of its authenticity, she points out. “A majority of my followers are from Bengaluru. The intention is not to teach the language or conduct tutorials. It’s my passion to share my mother tongue proudly with people and I have no qualms about keeping it as raw as possible. It has to be realistic; that way non-speakers get the vibe,” she asserts.

It’s the relatable content, her vivaciousness and spontaneity that uplift Zoha’s videos. “You will find everything that happens within the four walls of my house in my reels and that’s the idea. ‘My parents when I explain the concept of freelancing to them’, ‘when my mom says she doesn’t want anything from a shop but ends up giving a list’, ‘explaining why I left my job to pursue my passion to my relatives’...it happens in every household right? So people pick it up easily. Besides entertainment, I also want to empower women by breaking down various topics and explaining it to them in Dakhini. I will also be uploading videos on upskilling yourself. People have asked me to upload content with subtitles but let’s take one thing at a time,” signs off Zoha.

Watch her videos on her Instagram page: @zohasanofer