Kauvery Hospital treats a rare Covid case

Kauvery Hospital Chennai, successfully treated a Covid patient with severe infection and 100 per cent lung involvement.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital Chennai, successfully treated a Covid patient with severe infection and 100 per cent lung involvement. The patient aged 35, a resident of Nellore, was diagnosed with critical Covid illness, with CT Scan showing a score of 25/25 that implied hundred per cent lung involvement. “The patient arrived in a critical state and was immediately put on ventilator and had an early tracheostomy.  

He was gradually weaned off from the ventilator and underwent daily physiotherapy. What made the recovery of this patient remarkable was the speed with which he came off the ventilator,” said Dr N Sridhar, consultant intensivist and head, Critical Care, Kauvery Hospital Chennai.

