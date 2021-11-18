Mother’s kind gesture: 11-year-old’s eyes, skin to give ‘hope’ to many

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The eyes and skin of a 11-year-old girl, who on Monday succumbed to her injuries after falling from the third floor of a building here, were donated by her parents. The girl, identified as A Harini, a resident of T Nagar, fell on October 31, and was undergoing treatment for 15 days at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore, said a police source.

Harini’s mother Kamaladevi, a staff of the same hospital, and her father Arun, had already signed up for her organs to be donated before the death. According to the doctors, Harini was unconscious when she was brought to the hospital. Her ribs were broken and there was severe blood loss. She was put on ventilator support.

“Blood and plasma were constantly provided, but she succumbed to her injuries on Monday at 9.30 pm,” said a senior police officer. Her eyes and skin were taken to the organ bank, from where they would be sent to receivers. The Pondy Bazaar police have registered a case of unnatural death, and sent her body for a post-mortem examination to the Royapettah Government Hospital. The family has left for their hometown near Tirunelveli for the funeral.