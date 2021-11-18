The rigour of rituals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After months of pandemic-induced uncertainty, potters’ wheels made a reappearance, a few weeks back. With the Covid numbers on a decline, business seems to be limping back for artisans. And the festive season sure offered some relief. As homes across Tamil Nadu prepare to celebrate Karthigai Deepam — to seek the much needed light, faith and joy — artisans brought out their wares, only to be met with unscheduled rains dashing their hopes, once again.

As if giving everyone lessons in the impermanence of things, the sun shone bright over the weekend, ensuring the potters earn some profits and make up for last year’s losses. TNIE lensmen KK Sundar, Karthikalagu and U Rakesh Kumar bring us frames from the potters’ streets in Madurai, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts.