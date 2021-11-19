Rain impact: Vegetable prices shoot up in Chennai as supply nosedives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vegetables continued to be dearer for Chennaites as intermittent rains pounded the city. Tomatoes, which were selling for around Rs 95 to Rs 100 in Koyambedu Wholesale market, were costing Rs 120 in the retail market. This apart, Brinjal, which was being sold at Rs 65 in the wholesale market, cost Rs 95 in the retail market. The cost of vegetables was such that people were reportedly shying away from buying them at retail shops.

President of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association, S Chandran, told TNIE the price of vegetables was difficult to regulate. “If you notice, many of the neighbourhood hawkers, who sell the vegetables on pushcarts, have gone missing. This is because supply of vegetables at the market has been poor. As long as there is a demand and supply gap, the price of vegetables will continue to be at the higher end,” he explained.

Ladies finger, which was being sold at Rs 50 at the Koyambedu Wholesale market, cost Rs 75-80 at the retail market. A housewife, Vanaja, said she had to think twice before buying vegetables. “Everything is above Rs 50. The hawkers are not visiting our neighbourhood now, so I had to come to a supermarket to buy vegetables. Here, the price is exorbitant,” she said.

While the business had been lax in Koyambedu Wholesale market, Chandran said the prices could drop around evening as the vegetables are perishable goods. Meanwhile, the good news for consumers was onions, which were selling above Rs 50-60, had crashed and were being sold around Rs 40. Onion trader Bhaskar said the price dropped due to the availability of fresh onions.

Secretary of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association Abdul Khader said the prices of vegetables would continue to be high as long as it rains. “Once the rains subside, the prices will drop,” he said.