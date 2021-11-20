STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ensure 100% Covid vaccine coverage in public places: TN officials told

This measure has been taken under Section 7 of the Act that authorises the DPH to recommend for adoption of measures for safeguarding public health.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department on Friday asked officials to ensure hundred per cent vaccine coverage in public places, including those found walking on the streets. As per a notification issued by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Dr TS Selvavinayagam, under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, all deputy directors of health services are instructed to ensure that public places are ‘occupied by people who are vaccinated.’

Officials told TNIE that vaccine coverage will not be enforced but will be ensured by informing people in a suitable way.  According to Section 71 of the Act, no person, who knows that he is suffering from the notified disease, shall expose others to the risk of infection by his presence in any public place. This measure has been taken under Section 7 of the Act that authorises the DPH to recommend for adoption of measures for safeguarding public health.

