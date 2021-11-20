Head-turners on a single burner

Sahana Iyer By

CHENNAI: Despite my masterchef arc in the first lockdown (and I'm sure everyone had one), my cooking now limits itself to rajma, rice, shakshuka and dal. Could you blame me? These recipes are easy, time-efficient and save you hours of cleaning dishes. That's the beauty of one-pot meals. Even with the inherent challenge of a singular pan, pot, or cooker, they allow you to create hearty, satisfying and low-effort meals that are ideal for the amateur chef. Simply add a few vegetables, spices, maybe some meat and voila, you have a basic meal (or in my case, meal-adjacent).

However, a one-pot recipe does not have to be boring or standard or even basic, as proven by these Chennai cooks, who share their fun, unique and even experimental meals with those who want to bring more to the table with less on the stove.

Masala millet khichdi By Ashwanandhini Govindarajan (@storiesbyahomechef)

INGREDIENTS

l Any millet: 1 cup

l Mixed vegetables of your choice

l Finely chopped onion: 2

l Minced ginger and garlic: 1 tsp

l Ghee: 1 tbsp; Water: 3 cups

l Chopped coriander leaves and chopped mint: 2 tbsp each

l Green chillies, Salt

l Cumin seeds and powder: 1 tsp

l Coriander powder: 1 tsp

l Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp

l Garam masala: 1 tsp

l Biryani leaf (Bay leaf), Cardamom, Badi elachi, Nutmeg, Cloves (as per taste)

METHOD

l Add oil and ghee to a cooker.

l Add in cumin seeds, biryani leaf, cardamom, badi elachi, nutmeg, cloves along with ginger and garlic and sauté well.

l In this, sauté the finely chopped onion and green chillies.

l Then, put in the tomatoes and add turmeric powder, coriander powder and garam masala and wait until it turns mushy.

l Stir in the cut veggies.

l Add the cleaned millet and salt as per taste. Finally, the coriander leaves, mint leaves and some ghee and give a quick stir.

l Cook for 1.5 whistles and keep it closed until the steam subsides.

l Once done, squeeze in lime juice and garnish with coriander leaves.

l The millets and veggies should have cooked well and turned a little mushy.

Note: If it is not mushy or too dry then add an additional ½ cup of water and cook for another minute or two.

Black rice risotto By Aarthi Palaniappan (@foodtherapyforu)

INGREDIENTS

l Celery: 1 tbsp

l Olive oil; Butter: 1 tsp

l Chilli flakes: 1 tsp

l Garlic; Onion: 1 tbsp each

l Mushrooms: 1 packet

l Salt, Pepper

l Black rice (soaked overnight): 1 cup

l Stock: 6 cups

l Parmesan

METHOD

l Sauté celery, chilli flakes, onion and chopped garlic in olive oil and butter.

l Add mushrooms and sprinkle in salt and pepper. Sauté and introduce the black rice.

l Add in the white wine and cook till it evaporates. Pour in the stock and pressure cook until done. You may need to add more water, if not cooked. It may take some time.

l Finally, check for taste. Add a little white white, if necessary. Top with parmesan.

Creamy keema pasta By Muneera Mohaideen (@muneeramohaideen)

INGREDIENTS

l Keema: 250 g

l Macaroni: 500 g

l Frozen green peas: 50 g

l Garlic paste: ¼ tsp

l Chilli powder: ½ tsp

l Garam masala: ½ tsp

l Butter: 2 tbsp

l Oil: 4 tbsp

l Water: 1l

l Finely chopped onion: 1

l Cream: 200 ml

l Milk: 100 ml

l Turmeric powder: 1 pinch

l Salt

l Grated mozzarella cheese: 50 g (optional)

METHOD

l In a heavy bottom pan, add butter and oil. Add onion and sauté until translucent.

l Include garlic paste and sauté.

l Introduce keema, frozen peas and salt and cook until it’s half done. Then add salt, turmeric and garam masala.

l Pour in water and bring it to a boil. Drop in the pasta.

l Once it is cooked, lower to a simmer, stirring in cream and milk.

l Bring it to a boil. Switch off the stove and add cheese.

Red rice seafood paella By Maria Priyanka Ravindran (@healthychef.chennai)

INGREDIENTS

l Olive oil: 2 tbsp

l Garlic minced: 3 tbsp

l Onion diced: 1

l Red rice (or black rice): 100 g

l Red bell peppers: 50 g

l Yellow bell peppers: 50 g

l Spring onions chopped: 20 g

l Seafood stock: 200 ml

l Squid: 100 g

l Prawn:

100 g

l Chilli flakes, Salt

METHOD