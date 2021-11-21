Assumed dead, mother-daughter duo make a surprise return

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly four days after a 35-year-old widow and her 7-year-old daughter were thought to have died by suicide, they returned to the village on Friday to everyone’s shock. A resident of Panambakkam village, V Nirosha, allegedly went missing with her second daughter on November 15. While her mother-in-law suspected the worse, she had actually gone to her relative’s house. Upon reading the news about their possible death, the duo came back.

Police said Nirosha’s mother-in-law G Kumari, who searched for them, came to know that the two last visited the Selliyamman temple, and subsequently lodged a complaint at Vengal police station the next day. Kumari told police that Nirosha had observed her husband’s death anniversary two weeks ago and suspected that she, along with her daughter, jumped into the Kosasthalaiyar river in Tiruvallur.

The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a search, but abandoned the operation since they could not be traced. Upon return, Nirosha reportedly informed the police that she left for her uncle’s house in Thirumazhisai.

“She never had such intentions, but circumstances made everyone believe so. She had also lost her mobile phone,” said a police officer.