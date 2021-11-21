STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Bank of Baroda launches property expo

Bank of Baroda, one of the largest public sector banks, on Saturday launched Property Expo at the Siet College auditorium in Teynampet.

Published: 21st November 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bank of Baroda, one of the largest public sector banks, on Saturday launched Property Expo at the Siet College auditorium in Teynampet. The expo was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority M Lakshmi. Director/actor Manobala graced the occasion and handed over the sanction letters to the customers.

Bank of Baroda’s Zonal Head, TN and Puducherry, Rengarajan S, and other dignitaries were present. The bank is offering home loans from 6.50 per cent, car loans from 7 per cent and MSME loans from 6.55 per cent. Those visiting with income documents can receive on-spot in-principle sanctions. The fair features over 30 builders, including firms like Casa Grand, Puravankara, SPR city, DAC promoters, VGN promoters, and Kgeyes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp