Bank of Baroda launches property expo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bank of Baroda, one of the largest public sector banks, on Saturday launched Property Expo at the Siet College auditorium in Teynampet. The expo was inaugurated by Chief Executive Officer of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority M Lakshmi. Director/actor Manobala graced the occasion and handed over the sanction letters to the customers.

Bank of Baroda’s Zonal Head, TN and Puducherry, Rengarajan S, and other dignitaries were present. The bank is offering home loans from 6.50 per cent, car loans from 7 per cent and MSME loans from 6.55 per cent. Those visiting with income documents can receive on-spot in-principle sanctions. The fair features over 30 builders, including firms like Casa Grand, Puravankara, SPR city, DAC promoters, VGN promoters, and Kgeyes.