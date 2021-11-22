Less talk, more action, promises new acting Chief Justice of Madras HC Munishwar Nath Bhandari

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, who was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice (ACJ) of the prestigious Madras High Court on Monday, said that he would speak less and do more to serve the temple of the judiciary.

Transferred from the Allahabad High Court, Justice Bhandari was administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues and judges of the Madras High Court were present at the function.

Later, he was given a warm welcome at the Madras High Court.

Advocate general (AG) R Shanmugasundaram, president of Bar Association of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry PS Amalraj and other heads of Bar and advocates associations addressed the event.

In his acceptance speech, Bhandari said that he wished to have been born in Tamil Nadu five years ago when he visited some tourist attractions and discovered the rich culture and heritage of the state.

“That was almost five years back. Today my dream has come true. I have been reborn today to serve the state of Tamil Nadu and the legal fraternity,” he said.

Assuring that he would ensure he and his brother judges work without fear or favour, he said if this is applied, the temple of justice can be served in a better way.

He further said, “I would not say much on this occasion but you will see action.”

Seeking the cooperation of the lawyers, he noted that the Bar and Bench are commonly known as two wheels of a chariot and have to go together.

Justice Bhandari was transferred to the Madras High Court recently from the Allahabad High Court which he joined in 2019 after serving at the Rajasthan High Court since he was appointed as a judge in 2007. The Supreme Court collegium said his transfer was in the “interest of better administration of justice”.

His request for reconsideration was turned down by the collegium.

Bhandari was appointed to the Madras High Court after the then Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee was shunted out to the Meghalaya High Court. Banerjee wound up his duties and was relieved on November 17. Since then, Justice M Duraiswamy served as the ACJ.