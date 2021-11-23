STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dowry harassment: Woman suffers miscarriage after assault by in-laws

Two women were arrested and hunt is on for two others for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old woman, who reportedly suffered a miscarriage.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two women were arrested and hunt is on for two others for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old woman, who reportedly suffered a miscarriage. According to the police, Monisha (22) married Vasanth Kumar (27) from Ranganathapuram in Korukkupet seven months ago and was three months pregnant.

“Monisha had recently gone to her parent’s house and returned on November 10,” said the police. Vasanth Kumar’s mother Muniammal (55), his sister Lokeshwari (20), aunts Indira (45) and Krishnaveni (48) had allegedly told her to come back with money and on learning that she came back empty handed got angry, said the police officer.

On November 15, when Vasanth Kumar was not present in the house, the four women allegedly assaulted Monisha and made her do housework. Later, she developed pain and was admitted to RSRM Hospital in Royapuram, where doctors said she suffered a miscarriage.

Monisha lodged a complaint with the Korukkupet police station and the police arrested Lokeswari and Indira, while Muniammal and Krishnaveni are absconding. Further investigation is on.

Smuggling bids foiled
Chennai: Chennai Air Customs foiled bids to smuggle 1.22-kg gold worth Rs 54.87 lakh and other goods worth Rs 3.86 lakh. Working on a tip-off, two passengers, who arrived from Kuwait, were intercepted. On examination of their baggage, gold cut bits concealed inside handles of glass lid casseroles were recovered. Six gold cut bits were recovered from the handles of each casserole weighing 540 gm and 556 gm, respectively. In another incident, a passenger, who arrived from Dubai, was intercepted and on inspection of luggage, four beads and a small cut chain made of gold were found. Four iPhone 13 Pro Max and 4,800 sticks of cigarettes were also found

miscarriage  Dowry harassment
Comments

