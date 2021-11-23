Six attempt robbery at petrol bunk, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram police arrested six men who attacked a petrol bunk employee with a machete and attempted to rob a bag full of cash. Police said that the attempt was thwarted by the employees and the suspects, who escaped, were arrested within 18 hours.

On Sunday night, the gang entered the fuel station and noticed all employees were sleeping inside the office. “The gang called the employees in the guise of seeking an address. One of the staff, Manikandan, stepped out to answer and he was attacked with a machete,” said a police officer. The gang entered the office, snatched the money bag and sped away, but employees chased them.

The employees rushed Manikandan to the hospital and informed the police. With the help of the CCTV footage, all the six were nabbed by Monday evening.