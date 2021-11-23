T Nagar back to square one with 9 cm rain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With T Nagar receiving a spell of heavy rainfall on Monday morning, its residents knew the drill — find ways to keep water from entering their houses, spread the word after their efforts go in vain, and wait for the water to recede.

Several roads, including GN Chetty Road, Bazulla Road, North Usman Road, and smaller roads connecting them were inundated. Some roads in West Mambalam and Kodambakkam too were flooded. Many houses, schools, and religious places located below the road level and lacking proper drainage facilities were also affected.

According to Pradeep John, also known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman, “The T Nagar, Kodambakkam, and Ashok Nagar belt in the West Mambalam area got an isolated spell of rainfall (7 cm) before 8.30 am, and 2 cm after that.” However, he added that T Nagar alone received a heavy spell of rainfall (9 cm) during the period. This left the Greater Chennai Corporation scrambling to pump out water and make canals for it to pass.

Parthasarathi Puram inundated

after the rains

Traffic was affected in the locality as barricades were put up so water could be pumped out. “Only a few days ago there was so much water; it’s now happening all over again,” a resident of Rajamannar Street said, and sought to know what the civic body had been doing.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said it deployed 73 pumps in Zone 10 (Kodambakkam, including T Nagar) to suck out water. Across all zones, the civic body said 794 pumps were deployed. The Madley Subway, which was inundated earlier this month, was free from flooding after the corporation workers removed clogs. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said stormwater drains in the locality are being desilted.

However, a resident of Valmiki Street connecting Thirumalai Road blamed the government for poor urban planning. “The recent Mambalam canal work seems to have failed or the officials are yet to finish it. Residents are left clueless due to officials’ apathy,” the 50-year-old resident, who did not want to be named, said. Meanwhile, cars crawled up flyovers to escape the deluge.

Meanwhile in Vadapani, the water stagnation woes haven’t been resolved even after 10 days of rain, say residents. In Vadapalani’s Kumaran Colony Third Street, 60 families remain stranded in deep sewage mixed with rainwater. “This is a perineal issue. The situation hasn’t even improved a bit in the last 10 days,” a resident said.

Hyundai provides aid

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), on Monday distributed relief materials to flood-affected residents in Chennai. On behalf of HMIF, Ramesh N, trustee, handed over the supplies to corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi

State gets 65% excess rainfall, more coming

This year’s northeast monsoon has been vigorous so far, with Tamil Nadu receiving 65 per cent excess rainfall from October 1 to November 22. Villupuram, Tirupattur, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari received more than double their normal quota of rainfall. In fact, Villupuram received 153 per cent excess rainfall. The trend is set to continue with a new weather system heading towards Tamil Nadu in the next four-five days. The IMD is forecasting heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over coastal districts of TN, on Nov 25-26. On Monday, Nungambakkam recorded 17 mm of rainfall

Central team begins inspection in CHennai

The Union government’s four-member team headed by Home Ministry Joint Secretary Rajiv Sharma on Monday inspected various localities in Chennai where water had stagnated following the recent rains. Officials said the team visited various spots, including the CM’s constituency, Kolathur. “They inspected stormwater drains on Veerachetty Street, Pulianthope High Road, Alagappa Road and Siva Elango Street,” said an official. These roads had been severely inundated. Following the inspection, the officials had a meeting with Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi