14-year-old touches railway wire, electrocuted

A 14-year-old was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with an overhead high-tension railway wire on Monday night.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with an overhead high-tension railway wire on Monday night. The boy, S Abdul Waseem, from Sivan Nagar in New Washermenpet, was attempting to retrieve a kite.

According to the police, he was flying kites with his friends at Tondiarpet railway yard on Sunday and climbed atop a stationary train to retrieve a kite and came in contact with the wire. He received a shock and was thrown off. Abdul was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he succumbed on Monday night.

