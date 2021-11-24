CUMTA to recruit technical staff, adopt citizen-centric vision plan: Officials

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The organisational structure of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is still being worked out, and once it gets the approval from the Chief Minister, the first board meeting will be scheduled, according to official sources.

While posts are being filled in CUMTA, questions remain on whether the present government would go in with the recommendations submitted by Deloitte, a consultant engaged by the World Bank. The report, which Deloitte submitted to the previous AIADMK government, deals with the organisational structure of CUMTA and a phased approach for staffing the body for its day-to-day functioning, sources said.

Based on the recommendations of Deloitte, the Housing and Urban Development department issued a Government Order (G.O.) on December 30 appointing 13 members. Of these four are on deputation basis, three on contract basis, and six are outsourced.

Later on March 5, a letter was sent, urging CMDA member secretary, managing director of Chennai metro, managing director of metropolitan transport corporation, and director of treasuries and accounts for deployment of staff on deputation.

Interestingly, the present government showed its keenness on implementing CUMTA by giving in-principle approval for Chennai City Partnership programme and its disbursement linked indicators where in CUMTA has been given a priority.

According to official sources, the government wants to establish and strengthen CUMTA as the key coordinating agency for urban mobility service providers. As such, the plan is to recruit technical staff and adopt a citizen centric vision plan.

Official sources said CUMTA does not have any budget allocation or its own office space. Once CUMTA is staffed, it will have its own budget to deliver on its responsibilities, they added. The CUMTA Act was passed in 2010 during the regime of the then chief minister M Karunanidhi for proper coordination and streamlining of the activities among agencies engaged in planning, operating, and managing transportation systems. It was notified only on January 2019 and later amended in September 2020 by appointing the Chief Minister as Chairman of the authority.