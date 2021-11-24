Heavy rains predicted for Chennai from November 27 as another low pressure area set to form

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There has been a slight delay in the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal because of which the start of another wet spell has been pushed back by a couple of days.



The regional meteorological centre here said rainfall activity would pick up pace in Chennai from November 26, with heavy to very heavy spells expected on November 27-28 and thereafter. An orange alert has been sounded for Cuddalore, Chennai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts for those two days.

The evening bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Sri Lankan and south Tamil Nadu coast.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Bodinaickanur in Theni and Ramanathapuram received the highest rainfall of 13 cm. For the next 48 hours, the sky condition would be generally cloudy with the likelihood of light to moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.