STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Heavy rains predicted for Chennai from November 27 as another low pressure area set to form

The regional meteorological centre here said rainfall activity would pick up pace in Chennai from November 26, with heavy to very heavy spells expected on November 27-28 and thereafter

Published: 24th November 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains

Commuters ride through a waterlogged Sivasailam Street in T Nagar. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There has been a slight delay in the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal because of which the start of another wet spell has been pushed back by a couple of days.
 
The regional meteorological centre here said rainfall activity would pick up pace in Chennai from November 26, with heavy to very heavy spells expected on November 27-28 and thereafter. An orange alert has been sounded for Cuddalore, Chennai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts for those two days.

The evening bulletin from the Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels.

Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Sri Lankan and south Tamil Nadu coast.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, Bodinaickanur in Theni and Ramanathapuram received the highest rainfall of 13 cm. For the next 48 hours, the sky condition would be generally cloudy with the likelihood of light to moderate rain. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai rains Tamil Nadu rains
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp