STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Jaya's residence Veda Nilayam to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Justice N Seshasayee delivered the judgment on a batch of petitions filed by J Deepa and J Deepak, niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa, challenging the acquisition of the bungalow by the AIADMK govt.

Published: 24th November 2021 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai.

Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a significant verdict, a single-judge bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday (November 24) set aside the order to acquire Veda Nilayam, the residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa located at the posh Poes Garden in Alwarpet, and ordered the authorities to hand over the bungalow to her legal heirs.

Justice N Seshasayee delivered the judgment on a batch of petitions filed by J Deepa and J Deepak, niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa, challenging the acquisition of the bungalow made by the previous AIADMK government in order to convert it into a memorial.

“The order of acquisition is quashed. Compensation amount which the government had deposited pursuant to the award is liable to be returned with interest to the government,” the judge said in the order.

He directed the Chennai district collector to hand over the possession of Veda Nilayam to Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs.

“The district collector, Chennai, who is in custody of Veda Nilayam is directed to hand it over to the petitioners within a period of three weeks,” Justice Seshasayee said.

He allowed the Income Tax (IT) department to initiate proceedings for recovery of any arrears of tax payable by Jayalalithaa.

Quashing the acquisition order, the judge also questioned the need for having two memorials for the late leader.

The sprawling bungalow with an area of 24,322 sq.ft. had remained the seat of power for several decades as Jayalalithaa had been occupying it for over forty years.

It is a silent witness to many historic political decisions that had far-reaching ramifications for Tamil Nadu politics.

The tussle for the bungalow's custody led to a bitter legal battle between the previous AIADMK government and the legal heirs of Jayalalithaa when the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy announced his intention to convert it into a memorial in 2017, a year after her death.

The acquisition process was initiated leading to formal inauguration of the memorial in January 2021. However, it was not thrown open to the public.

In the meantime, buoyed by the success of getting declared as the legal heirs of the late leader, Deepa and Deepak approached the Madras High Court challenging the acquisition and praying for orders to hand the bungalow over to them in their right as legal heirs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veda Nilayam Madras HC J Jayalalithaa
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp