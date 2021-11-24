Rail services on Chennai-Renigunta route hit 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Train services have been disrupted on the Chennai-Renigunta section due to suspension of operations between Razampeta and Nandalur in the Guntakal Division of the South Central Railway and heavy seepage between the Renugunta and Pudi sections in the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway. However, bus services remain unaffected on the route.

The Chennai-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express and Chengalpattu-Kakinada Port Express were cancelled on Tuesday. The Chengalpattu-Kacheguda Express was diverted via Katpadi, Pakala, Dharmavaram and Gooty instead of Tiruttani and Renigunta. Similarly, the Chennai Central-Mumbai CSMT Express was diverted via Vijayawada, Jolarpettai, Dharmavaram, and Guntakal.

Buses were unaffected in the Chennai-Tirupati section, catering to thousands of people. Transport officials said that although the Tiruttani-Renigunta road was heavily damaged, TNSTC and SETC buses were operated at a restricted speed on the Chennai-Tirupati and Chennai-Nellore routes.

“All SETC and TNSTC buses to Tirupati, Kalahasti and Nellore are operational. Travel time has increased slightly due to the damaged roads,” said a Transport official. S Rajan, a passenger on a Tirupati-bound bus at CMBT, said, “I booked a bus ticket because of the uncertainty regarding trains to AP. As expected, the trains were cancelled.”

More rains ahead, orange alert issued for city

Another low pressure area (LPA) is forming in the Bay and is set to bring heavy rainfall. The regional meteorological centre in Chennai said the LPA will form by Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued in southern districts from Wednesday, and an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts from Thursday. This time, the heavy rainfall won’t end in a day, but will last at least three-four days, said Pradeep John, better known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman