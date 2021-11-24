STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Rail services on Chennai-Renigunta route hit 

The Chennai-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express and Chengalpattu-Kakinada Port Express were cancelled on Tuesday.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Train services have been disrupted on the Chennai-Renigunta section due to suspension of operations between Razampeta and Nandalur in the Guntakal Division of the South Central Railway and heavy seepage between the Renugunta and Pudi sections in the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway. However, bus services remain unaffected on the route.

The Chennai-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express and Chengalpattu-Kakinada Port Express were cancelled on Tuesday. The Chengalpattu-Kacheguda Express was diverted via Katpadi, Pakala, Dharmavaram and Gooty instead of Tiruttani and Renigunta. Similarly, the Chennai Central-Mumbai CSMT Express was diverted via Vijayawada, Jolarpettai, Dharmavaram, and Guntakal.

Buses were unaffected in the Chennai-Tirupati section, catering to thousands of people. Transport officials said that although the Tiruttani-Renigunta road was heavily damaged, TNSTC and SETC buses were operated at a restricted speed on the Chennai-Tirupati and Chennai-Nellore routes.

“All SETC and TNSTC buses to Tirupati, Kalahasti and Nellore are operational. Travel time has increased slightly due to the damaged roads,” said a Transport official. S Rajan, a passenger on a Tirupati-bound bus at CMBT, said, “I booked a bus ticket because of the uncertainty regarding trains to AP. As expected, the trains were cancelled.”

More rains ahead, orange alert issued for city
Another low pressure area (LPA) is forming in the Bay and is set to bring heavy rainfall. The regional meteorological centre in Chennai said the LPA will form by Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued in southern districts from Wednesday, and an orange alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts from Thursday. This time, the heavy rainfall won’t end in a day, but will last at least three-four days, said Pradeep John, better known as Tamil Nadu Weatherman

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Southern Railway
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp