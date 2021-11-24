Students must study engineering in Tamil: Anna University V-C

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anna University vice-chancellor R Velraj on Tuesday said education in students’ mother tongues should be promoted as people would be able to learn well if they study various subjects, including engineering, in their own languages.

Speaking on the sidelines of a book exhibition in the university, Velraj said that in countries such as Germany, Japan, and Russia, technical courses like engineering are taught in the mother tongue, and people there have been excelling in the field.

“Learning different professional courses, including engineering, in Tamil will help students become better professionals,” he asserted, and add that in order to develop Tamil Nadu, education in the native language should be encouraged.

His statements assume significance as a recent survey conducted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) found that nearly 44 per cent of students voted in favour of studying engineering in their mother tongue, with Tamil and Hindi being the most preferred choices.

The VC stressed that people can learn other languages, but should first learn and promote their mother tongues. He further said government schools and educational institutes must promote the mother tongue.

On the occasion, Velraj also said in-person classes for first-year students would start in a couple of weeks.