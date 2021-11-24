Till rains recede, tomatoes to make pockets bleed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just a couple of months after being sold for Rs 20, a kilogram of tomatoes on Tuesday cost Rs 120 at the Koyambedu Wholesale Market in Chennai. Retail prices have touched Rs 150. The prices of vegetables have shot up as the heavy rains in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh caused a shortage in supply. Traders warn that prices would soar further if fresh supplies don’t arrive.

“Usually, 50 truckloads of tomatoes arrive daily, but it has now reduced to 30. Besides, the supply of other vegetables has been reduced by 30 per cent. Since there is a demand for tomatoes, competitive bidding is pushing up the prices,” explains Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Sellers’ Welfare Association president M Thiagarajan.

Thankfully, two truckloads of tomatoes arrived from Maharashtra on Tuesday, or the prices would have been even higher, Thiagarajan adds. The supply of the vegetable has been poor as the rains have destroyed 70-80 per cent of crops, and tomatoes are in high demand in AP, Karnataka, and TN, he further says.

Tomatoes usually reach the Koyambedu Wholesale Market from Madanapalle, Punganur, Palamaner, and Mugavargal in Andhra Pradesh; Sreenivasapuram, Chintamani, and Kolar in Karnataka; and Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

As expected, the price rise has affected consumption. “I usually buy 1 or 2 kg, but now bought just 500 g,” says a housewife in Chennai, pointing out that retail prices are hovering around Rs 135-150. Tomatoes aren’t the only vegetables that cost a bomb though. Ladies finger is priced at Rs 120 a kg, and isn’t available in many retail markets. The only saving grace for consumers is that potatoes and onions now cost less than Rs 50.

Cabbage, which used to cost Rs 10-15 per kg, is now selling at Rs 40, says Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association secretary Abdul Khader, pointing out that with more rains forecast, vegetables are likely to get dearer this week too. “The prices will drop after the rains though,” he adds.

Curious case of Coimbatore

However, in Coimbatore, the prices of tomatoes have dipped. Secretary of Kovai TK Market Anaithu Kaikani Viyabarigal Sangam HMS Babu says the wholesale rate on Tuesday reduced to Rs 1,600 for 25 kg, when compared to Rs 2,300 earlier.

He adds that the price will reduce further in the coming days due to surplus stock and people’s reluctance to buy tomatoes due to the high rates. On Wednesday, one kg of tomatoes will be sold at Rs 60 in wholesale and Rs 80 in retail markets in Coimbatore, he says, adding that ladies finger and brinjal will be sold at Rs 60 and Rs 40-70 respectively, in the wholesale market.

Just Bring in the veggie and walk home with Biryani

As tomatoes become dearer, a hotel at Sothupakkam in Kancheepuram district’s Melmaruvathur is offering half a kg of the vegetable free with two plates of biryani. Alternatively, you could give a kg of tomatoes and get a pack of biryani in return. G Gnanavelu, owner of Ambur Biryani hotel, said he’s doing this to raise awareness on the rise in tomato prices.

“I also want to draw the government’s attention to this matter,” he added. Gnanavelu further said that though tomato prices are volatile, he can’t hike the price of biryani. “Tomatoes are getting costlier every day. Earlier, the price of onions increased. And before that, the cost of chicken skyrocketed. But we can’t increase the price of biryani every day. Hotels are bearing the brunt. Ultimately, the poor and marginalised are the worst affected,” he explained. Gnanavelu had earlier sold biryani for damaged currency notes and old 10-paise coins