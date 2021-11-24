STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt steps in to help curb tomato price rise

At these stores, tomatoes will be sold at Rs 85-100 per kg, compared to Rs 110-130 in the open market.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tomato

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To address the plight of the public amid the soaring tomato prices, the State Cooperative Department has decided to procure 15 metric tonnes of the vegetable per day to sell in cooperative stores at an affordable price.

In a press statement, Cooperative Minister I Periyasamy said that to control the skyrocketing prices of vegetables, steps are taken to sell the vegetables in general and tomatoes in particular in various cooperative stores.

At these stores, tomatoes will be sold at Rs 85-100 per kg, compared to Rs 110-130 in the open market. Subsidised vegetables will be sold in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, and Vellore, among other districts. The statement added that as the first phase for this task, steps have been taken to procure 15 metric tonnes of tomato per day, and the quantity procured would later be increased.

TAGS
price rise tomato
