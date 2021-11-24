STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two threaten to upload private pics of women, held

Two men were arrested after they threatened to upload photos of married women online.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested after they threatened to upload photos of married women online.
Based on a complaint from a 24-year-old woman, a man who sent her husband photoshopped images of her was arrested. According to the police, the suspect was the woman’s boyfriend before marriage and demand she establish a physical relationship with him.

On Sunday, the suspect barged into the house when the woman was alone and tried to force himself on her, said the police. After she screamed for help the man left. He was arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, an all-women police arrested a 28-year-old man for threatening to release intimate photos of his ex-fiancee. The suspect was engaged to a 26-year-old woman but the wedding was called off and he threatened to publish the photos online. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

