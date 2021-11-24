STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Two weeks on, Chinnasekkadu residents knee-deep in sewage

Officials work day & night to drain out water but more comes in from other areas

Published: 24th November 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

A woman wades through sewage-mixed floodwater on the Mahatma Gandhi Cross Street, Chinnasekkadu in Chennai on Tuesday. The situation has been the same since Deepavali | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 100 families residing in the interior lanes of Chinnasekkadu in Madhavaram zone of the Chennai Corporation are knee-deep in water mixed with sewage for over two weeks now. Since the area does not have underground drainage system, there are several illegal sewage connections to the stormwater drains. So, when it floods, water almost always get mixed with sewage, say residents.

With water showing no sign of draining even after weeks, residents of Mahatma Gandhi Street have rental houses nearby so that the children do not miss school and also to prevent them from falling sick. Babu D, a resident for 42 years, said, “This is a developing locality. With more and more new buildings coming up, the issue of waterlogging has worsened over the years. People here are from middle class families and for them to decide to leave behind their houses shows how pervasive the issue is.”

Many of these streets like Raji and Devarajan streets have schools and it has been a struggle for children to get to classes. “Their shoes get soaked and they sit with sewage soaked feet. Everyday life has become more of a challenge,” said Usha P, another resident.

Corporation officials said that they have been at work night and day trying to drain out water from the streets but with this area being the passage for water from neighbouring areas like Velu street and Kannapiran street, water keeps coming in.

So far, eight of the waterlogged streets in the zone have been drained but 61 still remain. The disposal point for water from these areas is ultimately the Buckingham canal via stormwater drains passing through Futura layout. “We are trying our best to drain out water and are continuously at work. At this rate, the water will drain out by two or three days,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinnasekkadu sewage
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp