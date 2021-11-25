Chennai: Three men forcefully abduct woman in car, sexually assault her; held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman who was molested by three drunk men in a moving car in Nungambakkam during the wee hours of Thursday was rescued by the police. The accused were identified as Sakthi, Gautham and another man, all from Vellore.

The police said the woman in her mid 20s was seen screaming through the windshield of the car. “While the car was near Nelson Manickam Road, a constable who was on patrol heard her voice and chased the car.

Meanwhile the accused stopped the car on Sterling Road and picked up a fight with the woman. On seeing the patrol police, Sakthi and the other friend fled, leaving behind Gautham,” said the police. Gautham was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The woman had gone to a restobar in a famous star hotel where she met the trio. “They promised to drop her off at her house. When she refused, they pulled her into the car. While they were heading towards Nungambakkam, the trio molested her,” said a police officer. Nungambakkam police registered a case and arrested Gautham. Manhunt has been launched for Sakthi and his friend.