Koyambedu tomato traders approach HC for parking facility, say it will bring down soaring prices

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of tomato traders in the Koyambedu Market Complex approached the Madras High Court with a plea for ordering provision of adequate parking facilities and promised to bring down the soaring prices if more trucks are allowed to ferry the hot commodity.

AK Swaminathan, president of Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Welfare Association functioning at the Koyambedu Market Complex, filed a writ petition in the court.

Appearing for him, advocate Siva made a mention before Justice R Suresh Kumar on the matter. He said that the number of trucks bringing tomato has come down for want of parking facilities as the CMDA authorities did not permit the open space in front of N-124 godown to be used for loading and unloading.

This has led to a situation where the supply cannot match the demand. If sufficient parking facilities are provided, the rate can soon be brought down to Rs 40 per kg, he said.

The judge agreed to take up the matter on Friday.

On Thursday, tomato was sold at Rs 80 per kg in the wholesale market in Koyambedu. The price had soared to Rs 110 per kg last week and had remained so till Wednesday.

The petitioner stated that the market management committee had sold a godown, which was earlier given on rent for tomato traders, last year to a private person.

The tomato traders had been using the open space available in front of the godown until the market complex was closed in May last year owing to the COVID pandemic.

When it was reopened in September last year, the authorities did not allow the traders to use the open space for business.

Petitions have already been filed in this regard before the High Court.

The current petition was filed by the Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Welfare Association in view of the prevailing situation seeking an order to allow the traders to use the open space.

However, another section of traders, who are licensed, said the claim of Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Welfare Association in bringing down the prices to Rs 40 per kg is not possible given the prevailing conditions. The farm gate price has gone up triggering a rise in the wholesale rate due to the incessant showers and resultant floods. The prices will slowly drop as the availability from the farms improves.