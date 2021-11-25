The intent for inheritance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The hope for culturally responsible citizens begins with a strong foundation of knowledge, a well-rounded system of learning, and a sound milieu of like-minded individuals. This World Heritage Week, keepers of heritage scrutinise the nation’s school and college curricula for its gaps and faults; the ideality of heritage education versus the reality.

M Kalimuthu, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Chennai circle

First, we should have a clear idea of what heritage is. In a broad sense, it means tangible and intangible assets of our culture and society, available to us in the form of art and architecture, archaeology, history, and ethnology. Heritage education is important and particularly, the younger generation should understand the value of our culture. UNESCO also recommends that countries celebrate World Heritage Day and World Heritage week to create awareness among the public, specifically the younger generation.

V Jeyaraj, director, Hepzibah Institute of Heritage Conservation

Heritage education must be included in school and college curricula so that we don’t destroy historical monuments. Kids must learn about heritage, how it must be preserved, the aspects of preservation, and the value of our history. Foreign countries preserve even the little of what they have but India, despite its vastness, is not able to do so. Heritage walks, workshops, rallies, exhibitions can be eye-opening and involve children in the process. The fundamentals of conservation need to be strong and that’s possible only when kids learn it from a young age.

Pradeep Chakravarthy, historian

Heritage, today, is seen in very narrow confines of something in the past. Slowly, schools must think of heritage in a broader sense; of not just the past but how it can be contextualised in the present. Rather than looking at battles and dates — which are also important in their own way — if you contextualise history into lessons for our lives today, children will get a lot of benefit from it. From history, we can learn how to live in harmony with the people and environment around us.

David J Praveen, history buff

If you look at foreign countries, there is more awareness of heritage. The way we teach history is also quite dry. When we look to foreign countries, they have a far more immersive system, even video games that are built on history and heritage. We could take cue and have the government bring video games as a mode of education. We should also make use of museums to increase awareness of history

and heritage.

Nudrath Taranum, social worker

I am an executive member of the PTA of Government Hobart Higher Secondary School for Muslim Girls, which has a glorious legacy. We’re doing our best to preserve the school and promote its past. It’s certainly good for the kids; they grow up with a slice of history since childhood. Human behaviour has its roots in one’s culture and heritage, so learning history will help kids understand people and other cultures better.

Deborah Thiagarajan, founder-director of DakshinaChitra Museum

Heritage is about roots and identity; it helps a child reflect on an earlier life and what that meant, particularly for the environment. Heritage is not just about monuments. It’s about neighbourhoods, family relationships, architecture and problem solving. It’s about the arts and crafts, and the skills of the people who made them and the performers, both folk and classical, who enthralled audiences over the decades. Heritage education should include all this.

Thirupurasundari Sevvel, architect

Heritage education has been limited to art, architecture, history, tourism or allied courses. A holistic and ethical approach to understanding, conserving, and managing heritage is required. We speak about vandalism — the physical damage done to a tangible structure; we need to discuss appropriation, authenticity of research and sources, especially with abundant information online.

Anthea Dorothy Isaac, assistant professor, English, Lady Doak College, Madurai

Rather than educating through books, documentaries and video lessons, students can be asked to document resources and history in their own ways. This will help them to learn and explore the field. The fusion — of youth’s creativity along with technological advancements — will help us treasure our heritage effectively.

P Asoka, president, Approved Tour Guides’ Association

Children must be taken to heritage sites in their neighbouring localities during World Heritage Week. Except for students preparing for administrative services, I hardly see anybody pursuing history courses in colleges. Until five years back, there were only a handful of students in the archaeology department of the University of Madras. But recently, with awareness through media and workshops, more people are coming forward. A subject for students that can cover the rich heritage of the state would be a great place to start.

Sriram V, historian

The school curriculum has a considerable range of history but it is presented poorly. The problem in India is that your idea of culture and heritage may not be someone else’s. Today, everything is divided and analysed on the basis of caste and religion. It has also become a tendency to take extreme positions on everything. Children cannot be allowed to form extreme views; they should form their opinions as time goes along. They need a middle-of-the-road appreciation of heritage with the pluses and minuses of every aspect.

S Suresh, archaeologist and tourism consultant and Tamil Nadu state convener, INTACH

In the syllabus framed by the education departments of some state governments and by the NCERT at the national level, limited aspects of our heritage have been included in subjects such as History and Social Studies taught between classes 6 to 9. Except this, heritage education is hardly a part of the formal academic curricula in our schools. Heritage education should include aspects of different types of heritage — natural, architectural, artistic and intangible. This would make our students preserve our valuable heritage when they grow up.

Sharmila Devadoss, president, Friends of Heritage Sites

In Madurai, INTACH ran a heritage club initiative for schools that rolled fun and learning into a multi-faceted approach towards heritage education. The research, learning and communication ensured that students found it engaging and energising. If the government facilitates such an initiative across the state, it will help shape our future generations. We can provide the framework, as we have the right resources and knowledge.

